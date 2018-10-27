Joyce Maude Persails,77, of Millersburg, passed away October 22, 2018 at Medilodge in Rogers City. She was born December 15, 1940 in Flint to Claude and Hattie (Saxton) Currier. In her younger years Joyce enjoyed racing cars. She loved to play cards and bingo; she was always lucky and would win a lot.

Joyce is survived by eight children; 21 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; a sister, Marie (Jay) Stalker of Millersburg; several close nieces and nephews, Andrea, Jace and Madison Stalker, Sandy Pat and Joey Collins, Miranda, Ella May, Bethany and Anika Collins, Rick (Angie June) and Terri Funch, Tania Metoyer, Debbie and Mike Woods, and several more.

She was preceded in death her husband, Clarence; parents, Claude and Hattie; eight brothers; and a great-grandson, Clarence.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home, 229 N. First St., Rogers City, Wednesday, October 24.

