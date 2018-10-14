Josephine “Josie” P. Blackwood, 86, of Kendallville, Indiana, died Tuesday, October 2, 2018, at her residence. She was born September 26, 1932, in Racine, Pennsylvania, to Giuseppe and Giuseppina (Zaffaroni) Guzzetti.

Surviving are five sons, Thomas (Dawn) Blackwood of Michigan, Joseph Blackwood of Angola, Indiana, William Blackwood of Kendallville, Randolph (Kimberly) Blackwood of Wayne and Christopher Blackwood of Wayne; two daughters, Terri (Brett) Edwards of Kendallville, and Victoria (Patrick) Martin of Plymouth; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Eugene (Angelina) Guzzetti of Pennsylvania.

Mass of Christian burial was Thursday, October 4, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kendallville, with the Rev. James Stoyle officiating. Burial was at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery in Onaway.

Preferred memorials are to Parkview Noble Home Health and Hospice or to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State St., Kendallville, Indiana, is assisting the family with arrangements.

