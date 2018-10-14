John Leonard

103, of Posen passed away peacefully October 2, 2018 at Medilodge in Rogers City.

John was born in Posen April 30, 1915 to Katherine (Dlugosz) and Frank Leonard. He was the first of his family born in the U.S.A.

On October 1, 1934 John married Stella Pieczynski at St Casimir Catholic Church in Posen. They were married 65 years before Stella passed.

John was a proud man who would do anything for his family; he loved all his family dearly and did everything with a smile. He always told the stories about how his father immigrated to America from Poland he made the trip three times, the first two by himself working at International Harvester to make enough money to bring his family here.

He was a farmer raising cattle, pigs, chickens and growing hay. It brought great joy to both Jaja and Busha to raise and share meat and eggs with their family. Every fall he enjoyed cutting cedar brush for others to make Christmas wreaths.

John was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 6657 of Posen, and St Casimir Catholic Church and sold many a tickets for the annual car raffle.

John is survived by his grandchildren, Monica Hoffman, Kathy (Dean) Krey, Joe (Ann) Lenard, Rich Lenard and Bernadette Lenard and husband Ken Brcic; nine great-grandchildren, Mike Krey, A.J. (Megan) Krey; Isaac Krey, Amanda Lenard, Nathan Lenard, Kayla Lenard, Samantha Lenard, John Lenard and Hannah Lenard; a great-great-granddaughter, Kamryn Krey; and bother Tony Leonard.

John is predeceased by loving family members; the love of his life, Stella (Pieczynski) Leonard; a son, Raphael “Ray” Lenard; a daughter-in-law, Frances (Durecki) Lenard; a grandson-in-law, Bill Hoffman; parents, Frank and Katherine Leonard; and siblings, Stanley Leonard, Andrew Leonard, Joseph Leonard, Thomas Lenard and an infant sister.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Sunday, October 7, with a rosary that evening followed by the parish wake service. Visitation resumed at St Casimir Catholic Church in Posen Monday, October 8, until the time of Mass with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating.

Interment followed at St Casimir Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Posen First Responders or Posen Sport-Boosters. The family would like to thank Hospice of Northern Michigan for taking care of Jaja!!! Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.