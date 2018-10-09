John August Curtis, 87, of Ocqueoc passed away unexpectedly at home September 27, 2018.

He was born August 21, 1931 in Ocqueoc to George and Hannah (Schalk) Curtis.

John served in the United States Navy during the Korean War; he was honorably discharged in 1952. When he returned home he opened Johnny’s Mobil Service in Ocqueoc.

On August 13, 1955 he married Eileen Schaedig at St. John Lutheran Church. In 1960 he began operating Curtis Excavating. In 1970 he started Curtis Sports Center, selling Rupp snowmobiles and Stihl chain saws.

On New Year’s Eve in 1989 he and Eileen opened the Deer Hunt Inn. He enjoyed hunting, playing cards and casino trips. John was a life member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and the Rogers City Veterans for Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 607.

He is survived by two daughters, Tina (Tom) Hartley of Louisiana and Candy (Terry) Peltz of Rogers City;

a son, Todd (Lori) Curtis of Rogers City; four grandchildren, Steven Hartley, Melissa (Daniel) Carney, Joshua Curtis and Misty Curtis, Ben Peltz and Katie Peltz; two great-grandchildren, Ethan and Charlotte Carney; and a sister, Agnes Schaedig.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen in 2003; his parents, George and Hannah; 10 siblings, Norm, Bob, Clarence, Ray, Russ, Carol, Isabelle, Lorene, Joe; including an infant sister, Violet.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Saturday, September 29, with a prayer service that evening followed by a military tribute offered by the Rogers City VFW Post 607. Visitation resumed Sunday at Immanuel Lutheran Church through time of service at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Kurt Lambart officiating. Rogers City VFW accorded military honors immediately following the church service.

Interment took place at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in memory of John Curtis to the Rogers City VFW Post 607. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.