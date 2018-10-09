Hurons top Soo; gain playoff berth

Rogers City (6-1) stunned Sault Ste. Marie (4-3) by taking a 20-16 win over the Class B school. The win guarantees a playoff berth for the Hurons.

The winning touchdown came on an unlikely play. When a third down play fell inches short of a first down, Rogers City went for it. With the ball on the Blue Devil 24-yard line, with 2:47 left in the game, the Hurons lined up for the short yardage situation. Senior quarterback Caleb Bade followed the block of center Griffin Bredow and got not only the first down, but burst through the line for a 24-yard touchdown.

That came after the Blue Devils took the lead on a 34-yard pass play with 7:01 left in the fourth quarter.

More details in the Oct. 11 edition of the Advance.