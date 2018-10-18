Hurons firing up for homecoming week

It is homecoming week in Rogers City and the student body is on board for lots of fun. Special days, election of representatives for each class, a pep rally and homecoming dance are planned. And, of course, a football game Friday evening at 7 with the Hurons looking for their eighth win.

A vote of the students yesterday (Wednesday) decided who will be the queen and the team and coaches will decide on Mr. Football. Candidates for queen are seniors Linnea Hentkowski, Leah Brege and Taylor Fleming. In the running for Mr. Football are seniors Caleb Bade, Ethan Hincka and Kaleb Budnick.

Junior representatives are Madison Tulgestka and Nick Toth; sophomores are Landry Smolinski and Matt Newhouse, and freshmen representatives are Grace Garrison and Christian Hentkowski.

Monday was night-in or night-out day where students dressed for either an elegant night out or could dress as if they were staying home. Tuesday was tie-dye day and Wednesday was multiplicity day, where students were encouraged to dress like each other. Thursday is character day and Friday is orange and black day.

A pep rally is set for Friday at 10:45 with a 12:02 dismissal scheduled ahead of parent-teacher conferences in the afternoon. Homecoming dance is Saturday from 7:30 until 11:30 p.m. with the crowning ceremonies beginning at 8 p.m.