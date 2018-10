Elizabeth H. Hope of Afton, 74, passed away Thursday October 11, 2018 at Hiland Cottage, Petoskey.

Surviving are her husband, Eli Hope of Afton; a son, Dave Hope of Indian River; a daughter, Susan (Blake) Allington of Farmington Hills; and her mother, Margaret Brady of Florida.

Cremation arrangements were in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home. It was Liz’s wish that no funeral or memorial service take place following her death. Liz’s family will honor her memory privately.