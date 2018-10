Denise K. Woosley, 66, of Cheboygan, formerly of Onaway passed away Monday, October 22, 2018 at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital, Petoskey.

Surviving are two sons, Adam Kelley of Florida and James Jr. (Kathy) Beebe of Marinette, Wisconsin; a daughter, Michelle (Ricky) Shapiro of Florida; many grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and companion, Kevin Latuer of Cheboygan. Cremation arrangements are in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home.