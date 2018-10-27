Dale Latsch, 86, of Onaway, passed away October 14, 2018 in Petoskey.

Surviving Dale is his wife of 45 years, Carol (Wregglesworth) Latsch; a sister, Celia Stutesman of Tower; four married children, Mitch and Jane Latsch of Erin, Tennessee, Vanessa Latsch Crowe and Rick Crowe of Maywood, Missouri, Brandon and Sharon Latsch of Cheboygan and Lisa and Fergus Fleming of Midland; six grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

Memorial donations would gratefully be accepted for the American House Petoskey Resident Activity Fund, 2000 East Mitchell Road, Petoskey, MI 49770.