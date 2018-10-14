Betty Lou Taylor, 78, of Millersburg, died at home Thursday, October 4, 2018. The youngest of John and Gladys (Rivers) McDonald’s 15 children, Betty was born in Millersburg August 19, 1940.

After graduating from Onaway High School, Betty lived for many years in Utica where she raised her family before eventually moving to Augusta, Georgia. It was there that she met the love of her life, Oscar W. Taylor, and the two wed March 15, 1991. In 2005, Betty moved back to Michigan and she and Oscar returned to her hometown of Millersburg to enjoy retirement. Betty was a member of the Millersburg Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Throughout her life, Betty worked at various jobs but always considered her main vocation to be a mother. Her family was her number-one priority and she absolutely loved raising her children. Even when they became adults and had families of their own, Betty’s thoughts were always of her children and grandchildren. An excellent cook, Betty loved to fix a big meal and have everyone over for dinner. A talented seamstress, Betty enjoyed sewing clothing as well as toys for her grandchildren to play with. She also enjoyed quilting and home improvement projects. She wasn’t afraid to tackle big jobs around the house and enjoyed doing the work herself.

Fun-loving and friendly, Betty loved to laugh and have a good time. She loved to dance and was known for her “Betty Shuffle.” She never met a person she didn’t consider to be a friend. An adventurous spirit, Betty enjoyed going for rides in the woods and following two-track roads just to see where they would lead. Despite her declining health, Betty always had a positive outlook and lived life to the fullest. Her zest for life, her warm friendly smile, and her love for her family and friends will always be remembered.

Surviving Betty is her husband of 27 years, Oscar W. Taylor, of Millersburg; daughters, Connie (John) Sturgill of North Carolina and Diane “Dee Dee” Freeman of Dallas, Texas; sons, Clark (Sharon) Freeman of Shelby Township, David (Becky) Freeman of South Carolina, James (Melissa) Taylor of Millersburg and William (Kelly) Taylor of St. Louis, Missouri; as well as 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. Betty also leaves a brother, Lyle (Eva) McDonald of Arizona; a sister, Carol (Robert) Piastowski of Almont; and many nieces and nephews.

Betty was preceded in death by brothers, Richard “Dick,” John, Don, Ken, Gordon and Neil McDonald; and sisters, Kaye, Effie, Velma, Laurabelle, Lois and Margaret “Peg.”

Betty’s family will receive friends at Chagnon Funeral Home Friday, October 12, 2018 from 4 p.m. until the time of the memorial service beginning at 7 p.m. Hospice chaplain Bob Coen will officiate. Betty’s final resting place will be in Millersburg at Riverside Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Betty to Operation Blessing International, P.O. Box 2636, Virginia Beach, VA 23450 or online at www.ob.org.