Arlene M. Cryderman of Onaway, 95, passed away Thursday, September 27, 2018 at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital, Petoskey.

Surviving are three sons, James Cryderman of Gwinn, Don (Betty) Cryderman of Onaway and Terry (Pat) Cryderman of Ralph; a daughter, Judy Osborn of Onaway; seven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Barbara Arkwood of Millersburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arlene’s family received friends at the Chagnon Funeral Home Sunday, September 30, followed by a service at the funeral home Monday October 1. Arlene’s final resting is at Hillcrest Cemetery in Onaway. Chagnon Funeral Home is caring for the family.