Advance, Allegra partnering to bring world-class printing to county

Edward Klimczak owner of Allegra Marketing Print and Mail of Alpena, and Richard Lamb, publisher of Presque Isle Newspapers, Inc. (PIN) have partnered to bring world-class printing services to the county. The Advance office in Rogers City will now handle printing of all sorts, beginning today. Customers now have access to all the products available from Allegra with reasonable prices, high quality and fast service the same as offered in the Alpena shop without traveling to Alpena. Jobs may be ordered and designed at the Advance office and picked up in Rogers City. Time between ordering and delivery is usually a week, with rush delivery available, Klimczak said.

Allegra, previously known as Model Printing Service of Alpena, has the capabilities to print virtually anything from standard letterheads, business cards, envelopes and brochures to the exotic such as vehicle wraps, indoor and outdoor signs, billboards, promotional products, banners, postcards, portable displays, modular exhibits, books, Web site creation and a wide selection of ad-specialty items. The two companies can custom-design virtually any type of product to fill any need.

For PIN, it is a return to the commercial printing business gone from the operation since a February 2006 fire destroyed its building. The Advance had done job printing since the founding of the newspaper in 1878. After the 2006 fire, master printer Larry Morrison retired and the newspaper company chose to get out of the commercial printing business. The opportunity to partner with Allegra appealed to Lamb.

“We are pleased to be back in the job printing business. The people at Allegra are great to work with and will help us serve our customers very well,” Lamb said. “Ed and his crew have done quality work for us and could not be nicer people.”

For Allegra, the partnership in Rogers City is an extension of the services it has offered for the past 48 years in Alpena. Klimczak is excited about the new partnership.

“Rich and I have come to an agreement to form a partnership here in Rogers City to serve the community. We can provide a service for a lot of things that are not available right now that people could use. We felt that if we have an office in Rogers City it would be a lot more convenient for the local people to do business right here. Rich is very knowledgeable about a lot of things to give support to our partnership,” Klimczak said.

The people of Allegra pride themselves on producing quality products and offering competitive pricing, high quality and fast, friendly service. That made the choice to partner with PIN a natural choice.

“We will give 100 percent support to Rich and his endeavors. We can do absolutely anything at Allegra from not only our facilities in Alpena, where we have a lot of capabilities with our 10 employees there, but also our home office in Plymouth with 85 employees within a 65,000-square-foot building. We have equipment to do most anything you need. Anything you can imagine we can do from letterheads to business cards to indoor and outdoor signs, LED signs, billboards, banner stands, newsletters and anything else you can imagine,” Klimczak said.

Allegra of Alpena keeps up with the latest printing trends and equipment. The firm recently purchased a machine that will print materials up to 64 inches wide by 150 feet.

“Four years ago we bought the Allegra franchise to enhance our capabilities and that has opened our world up to do all kinds of things,” Klimczak said.

This partnership offers customers competitive prices, fast service and high quality products from a local trusted source.

“I think it is a service that is sorely needed here. It will be great for local people to be able to walk into the Advance office and place an order,” Klimczak said.

The Advance office is open from 8:30-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30-1 p.m. on Friday. The Advance office may be reached at (989) 734-2105 or via email at editor@piadvance.com.