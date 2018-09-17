RC City Council Proceedings

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL

HELD IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS ON TUESDAY, AUGUST 7, 2018

Mayor McLennan presided and called the meeting to order at 11 a.m.

PRESENT – Adair, Bielas, Peltz and McLennan. ABSENT: Nowak.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

Bielas/Adair, to approve the agenda with an addition.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Bielas/Peltz, that the minutes of the Regular Council Meeting of July 24, 2018 be approved as written. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITY CLERK’S REPORT:

CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:

Adair/Peltz, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $333,059.01 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

MAYOR:

RESOLUTION NO. 2018-75

Adair/Peltz, to re-appoint John Budnik to the Downtown Development Authority, with the term expiring June 2022. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

SECOND READING/ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2018-15

Adair/Bielas, that the following Ordinance No. 2018-15, which was introduced for first reading at the July 24, 2018 Council meeting, be adopted and that proper publication be made within 15 days required from the date thereof in the Presque Isle County Advance. Said ordinance to become effective upon publication on August 22, 2018.

AN ORDINANCE APPROVING THE AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT OF THE CITY OF ROGERS CITY DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY DEVELOPMENT PLAN AND TAX INCREMENT FINANCING PLAN AND INCORPORATING, BY REFERENCE, THOSE AMENDED AND RESTATED PLANS IN THE CITY OF ROGERS CITY COMPREHENSIVE PLAN.

THE CITY OF ROGERS CITY ORDAINS:

Section 1. Per the provisions of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Rogers City, Michigan, Chapter 5, Article 2, Division 3, Section 5-57, the amended and restated Downtown Development Authority development plan and tax increment financing plan (the “Plans”) are approved based on the following considerations:

The Plans constitute a public purpose.

The Plans meet the requirements set forth in Sections 14(2) and 17(2) of the Downtown Development Authority Act, Act 197, Michigan Public Acts, 1975.

The proposed method of financing the development activities described in the Plans is feasible and the Downtown Development Authority has the ability to arrange the financing.

The development activities described in the Plans are reasonable and necessary to carry out the purposes of PA 197.

Any land to be acquired within the Downtown Development District is reasonably necessary to carry out the purposes of the Plans and the purposes of PA 197.

The amount of captured assessed value estimated to result from adoption of the Plans is reasonable.

The Plans are in reasonable accord with the approved master plan of the City.

Public services, such as fire and police protection and utilities are, or will be, adequate to service the Downtown Development District.

Any changes in zoning, street levels, intersections, or utilities contemplated by the Plans are reasonably necessary for the project.

Section 2. The amended and restated Downtown Development Authority development plan and tax increment financing plan are incorporated in the City’s comprehensive plan by reference.

Section 3. A copy of the Plans shall be maintained on file in the City Clerk’s Office, with a copy of this Ordinance included as an attachment to the Plans.

Section 4. All other Ordinances inconsistent with the provisions of this Ordinance are, to the extent of such inconsistency, hereby repealed.

Section 5. If any clause, sentence, paragraph or part of this Ordinance shall for any reason be finally adjudged by any court of competent jurisdiction to be invalid, such judgment shall not affect, impair or invalidate the remainder of this Ordinance but shall be confined in its operation to the clause, sentence, paragraph or part thereof directly involved in the controversy in which such judgment is rendered.

Section 6. All proceedings pending and all rights and liabilities existing, acquired, or incurred at the time this Ordinance takes effect are hereby saved, and such proceedings may be consummated under and according to the Ordinance in force at the time such proceedings are or were commenced.

Section 7. This ordinance shall be published once within 15 days after its adoption, and shall become effective immediately on the publication thereof.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried

SECOND READING/ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2018-16

Bielas/Adair, that the following Ordinance No. 2018-16, which was introduced for first reading at the July 24, 2018 Council meeting, be adopted and that proper publication be made within 15 days required from the date thereof in the Presque Isle County Advance. Said ordinance to become effective upon publication on August 22, 2018.

AN ORDINANCE LIMITING THE PURPOSES FOR WHICH OPERATIONAL TAX REVENUE LEVIED BY THE CITY OF ROGERS CITY IN EXCESS OF 17 MILLS CAN BE SPENT.

THE CITY OF ROGERS CITY ORDAINS:

The Code of Ordinances of the City of Rogers City, Michigan, is hereby amended by adding a section, to be numbered Section 2-36, titled “Limitation on Use of Mills,” which shall read as follows:

Should the City Council, pursuant to Section 11.5 of the City Charter, levy more than 17 mills on the real and personal property subject to taxation in the City, the revenue collected by that portion of the levy exceeding 17 mills may only be used for the following purposes:

Infrastructure improvements, including but not limited to, streets, sidewalks, alleys, and easements

Parks, recreational, and cultural improvements and endeavors

Law enforcement and other emergency services

This ordinance shall be published within 15 days after its adoption.

This ordinance shall become effective upon publication.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried

NEW BUSINESS:

NORTH SHORE PARK

RESOLUTION NO. 2018-76

Bielas/Adair, to level the ground and remove the vegetation along a 60-foot stretch of North Shore Park, between the bike trail and beach, in front of UpNorth 23 Restaurant.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ADJOURNMENT:

Mayor McLennan declared the meeting adjourned at 11:55 a.m.

TERRI L. KOSS, CITY CLERK/TREASURER