Rapheal Alan Wekwert, 59, of Portage died July 26, 2018 in Kalamazoo.

He was born July 30, 1958 in Posen to Louis and Terese (Wozniak) Wekwert.

Rapheal is survived by his mother, Terese of Posen; brothers, Gregory (Diane) Wekwert of Perry and Michael (Pamela) Wekwert of Saginaw; a sister, Cynthia (Keith) Adams of Rogers City; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Saturday, September 15, from noon through time of his memorial service at 1p.m. with the Rev. Stan Bereda officiating.

Inurnment will follow at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery.