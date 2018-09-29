Marion “June” Cleghorn left her life here on earth, September 23, 2018 to join her savior, Jesus Christ; her husband Bill; a daughter Bettie McEnroe; her parents Henry and Hazel (Munroe) Whipple; and her sister Barbara Marzolf in heaven.

June was born in Farmington September 26, 1920, graduated from Farmington High School and then went into nursing school. She married her husband, Bill, July 24, 1943. They were married 53 years. June enjoyed all her years as a daughter, wife, sister, mother and grandmother. When she was in her late 80s, June was tagged as being the oldest living waitress in captivity while waiting tables at her son-in-law and daughter’s restaurant, Black Bear Café. She enjoyed reading, cross-stitching and working crossword puzzles.

Mrs. Cleghorn is survived by two daughters, Barb (Bill) VanSteenis of Rogers City and Jane (Gary) Kintz of Oxford. She will be missed by her 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. June is also survived by a stepsister, Henrietta Therault.

A graveside service is set for 1 p.m. Saturday, October 6 at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Memorials may be given in memory of Marion June Cleghorn to Hospice of Michigan or St. John Lutheran Church, Rogers City.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.