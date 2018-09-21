Lucy Jane Skudlarek, 87, of Posen passed away peacefully at home September 15, 2018.

She was born April 13, 1931 in Posen to Albert and Anna (McFalda) Styma.

Lucy received her nursing certificate in Traverse City in 1950. She worked at the Rogers City Hospital then went to Alpena General Hospital until the mid-1960s. On October 23, 1954 she married Edward Skudlarek at St. Casimir Catholic Church. Lucy was a true Proverbs 31 women, she was a wonderful wife, fantastic mother, loving grandmother and great-grandmother, and she was a generous friend to all.

Lucy was a member of St. Casimir Catholic Church and its Rosary Sodality.

Lucy is survived her husband, Edward; three sons, Steven (Rita) Skudlarek of Posen,

Michael (Dorothy) Skudlarek of Tennessee and Thomas Skudlarek of Alpena; five daughters,

Pamela (Stanley) Lewandowski of Posen, Mary (Stephen) Catton of Petoskey, Doris (Paul) Ponik of Posen, Teresa (Ronald) Kowalski of Posen and Valerie (Gordon) Cordes of Hillman; 15 grandchildren, Jenny (J.P.) Grondin, Jesse (Eric) Kamyszek, Julie (Michael) Belfer, Katie (Russ) Kamyszek, Anna Catton, Sarah (Dean) Garbarz, Matthew (Kaili) Ponik, Lindsay Ponik, Nicholas (Danielle) Kowalski, Crystal (Steve) Desimone, Isaac (Tricia) Kowalski, Gordon Cordes III, Felicia (Justin) Cumper, Melissa (Scott) Wiedeman and Jacob (Tomoe) Kuffel; 16 great-grandchildren, Augustin, Gavin, Greyson, Clara, Morgan, Alex, Natalie, Riley, Chase, Jayden, Amelia, Grace, Aubrey, Nora, Alfred and Evelynne; and six siblings, Erwin Styma, Leona (Norbert) Roznowski, Eleanore (Clem) Gorlewski, Norbert (Janet) Styma, Albert (Clair) Styma and

Vivian Koss.

She was preceded in death by an infant son, John Skudlarek; a daughter, Lucia Kuffel; two brothers, Paul Styma and James Styma; and a sister, Elizabeth Styma.

A private Mass took take place at St. Casimir Catholic Church with the Rev. Stan Bereda officiating.

Interment followed at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in memory of Lucy Skudlarek to St. Casimir Catholic Church or McLaren Hospice.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.