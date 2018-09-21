Loretta LaPointe, 72, passed away at her home in West Branch surrounded by her loving family Thursday, September 13, 2018.

She was born March 10, 1946 in Rogers City to Edward and Stephanie (Deltka) Ciarkowski. Loretta has lived in West Branch since 2006, formerly of Posen. She was raised on a potato farm in Posen and graduated from Posen High School as salutatorian in 1964. She then went to college at Central Michigan University and received a bachelor’s degree in education. Loretta was a teacher at Presque Isle County Schools for several years. She married Gerald LaPointe I in Posen April 27, 1968. After having children, she was a homemaker and raised her children.

Loretta was a leader for the La Leche League for over 20 years and worked in the Mid/Northern Census Bureau for over 15 years.

She enjoyed hosting multiple exchange students for many years and traveling the United States and world. Loretta’s travel took her to Hawaii, Canada and places in Europe.

She was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church, Rosary Society and a Eucharist minister, providing communion to the homebound and helping organize funeral dinners. She enjoyed eating out, baking, visiting family, helping and serving others and most importantly to make sure everyone felt important.

Loretta is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Gerald LaPointe I; eight children, Fred (Marie) LaPointe, Janel (Korey) Frost, Amy (Gary) Husted, Elisha (Greg) Robinson, Vanessa (Brian) Flewelling, Gerald (Mindy) LaPointe II, Zachary (Heidi) LaPointe and Noah (Stephanie) LaPointe; her mother, Stephanie Ciarkowski; 27 grandchildren, Chelsea (Justin) Brindley, Jake (Tiffany) LaPointe, Cassie (Jason) Immel, Abby (Chris) Neff, Allyson, Logan, Mason and Peyton Frost, Devin and Gabriel Husted, Grace, Samuel, Isaac, Zoe and Jonah Robinson, Zachary Larmor, Lucas, Anna and Chase Flewelling, Jocelyn and Quinton Tobias, Gerald III, Madeline, Peter and Evelyn LaPointe, Gisselle LaPointe, and Landyn LaPointe; five great-grandchildren, Hope, Kenzie and Mya Brindley, and Sophia and Parker Immel; six siblings, Jerry (Theresa) Ciarkowski, Edward (Carol) Ciarkowski, Louis (Linda) Ciarkowski, Arthur (Cheryl) Ciarkowski, Dennis Ciarkowski and Mark (Jessica) Ciarkowski; and a brother-in-law, Bill Gross. She is preceded in death by her father, Edward Ciarkowski; and a sister, Julie Gross.

Visitation at Steuernol & McLaren Funeral Home in Rose City was Sunday, September 16, with a rosary that evening followed by a vigil service. The funeral Mass was at Monday, September 17, at Holy Family Catholic Church with visitation that morning. Burial followed at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the family.

