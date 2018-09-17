Justine Theresa Krzesowiak, 87, of Rogers City passed away September 6, 2018 at Medilodge in Rogers City.

She was born May 16, 1931 in Posen to Anthony and Blandynia (Grzenkowicz) Woloszyk.

Justine is survived by four children, Bonnie (Jake) Strzelecki of Posen, Butch (Toni Lynn) Krzesowiak of

Sand Lake, Don (Maria) Krzesowiak of Burton and Charlie (Tina) Krzesowiak of Freeport; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a nephew and caregiver, Stanley Niemczyk; three sisters, Henrietta (Louis) Konieczny, Georgiana (Bill) Konieczny-Haske and Marcella (Bob) Idalski; and two brothers, James Woloszyk and Norbert (Aggie) Woloszyk.

Per Teresa’s wishes, no public services will be held.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

