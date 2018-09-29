Joseph “Joe” J. Yarch, 64, of Rogers City, passed away Sunday afternoon September 23, 2018 at MidMichigan Medical Center in Alpena.

The son of Louis and Sally (Stepaniak) Yarch was born December 8, 1953 in Rogers City. Joe was a lifelong resident of Rogers City and graduated from Rogers City High School in 1972. He was an employee of the city of Rogers City for many years. He supervised the local ice rink in the winter months, tying many pairs of skates and enjoying generations of kids.

He was preceded in death by his parents Louis and Sally; and a brother Mark.

Cremation arrangements are in care of Hentkowski Funeral Home, and a private burial will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to Hentkowskifuneral.com.

In lieu of memorials express an act of kindness of “pay it forward” in memory of Joe.