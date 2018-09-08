Jean Marie Havel, 87, of Onaway, died at her daughter’s home in Onaway Monday, September 3, 2018. Born in Davis May 25, 1931, Jean was the daughter of Edward and Winifred (Payne) Tallman. On January 9, 1954 she married Herbert Havel in Utica where they lived until they moved to Onaway in 1969. Jean and Herbert owned and operated Havel’s Northland Bar in Onaway from 1969 until their retirement in 1979.

An avid golfer, Jean enjoyed golfing anywhere, anytime and played on the Women’s League at Stoney Links for many years. Fun-loving and social, golfing with Jean was always a good time. She also enjoyed shooting pool, bowling, reading and solving word-search puzzles. She loved to go to the casino, take long walks, and spend time in the woods each spring picking morel mushrooms. Jean had a wonderful sense of humor, possessed the gift of quick wit, and loved to make people laugh. She was good- natured with a touch of sass and remained feisty right to the end. Well-loved by her family and friends, Jean will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Surviving Jean are her two daughters, Sandra J. (Jeremy) Hayner and Teri A. (Orville) Mundy, both of Onaway; a son, David E. (Renee) Havel, also of Onaway; as well as seven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and many friends. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herbert, June 23, 2002; a sister, Vivian Shoults; and a brother, Donald Tallman.

Jean’s family will receive friends at the Chagnon Funeral Home today (Thursday evening) from 4 p.m. until the time of the memorial service beginning at 7:30 pm. The Rev. Kamron Oberlin will officiate. Jean’s final resting place will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Onaway. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation to Lynn Street Manor Resident Activities Fund, 4255 S. Lynn St., Onaway, MI 49765. Condolences may be shared with Jean’s family at www.chagnonfh.com.