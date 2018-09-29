Janice Maurene Williams, 78, of Holland peacefully left this world to meet the Lord September 21, 2018. She was born May 25, 1940 to William and Alta (Polk) Williams in Mason City, Iowa.

Jan spent several years as a cook and entrepreneur. Many people enjoyed her home cooking at her restaurant, Grandma’s Pantry, in Onaway. Known to some as “Tweety Bird Granny,” she could be found in the stands or on the sidelines cheering on her children and grandchildren. She also had a great sense of humor and would come up with “one-liners” that would make you giggle. If you asked her how she was doing, she would respond with, “fat and sassy.” Jan often would call you by the wrong name just to see if you were paying attention and always had a dachshund by her side. Janice had a gypsy soul and lived in several places across the U.S. She retired in Holland and enjoyed countless hours of couch surfing, basketball and soccer games. She vowed to never cook again and lived on Mounds bars, Pepsi and chocolate stars. Every now and then she enjoyed a banana or an orange.

Janice was preceded in death by her brother Lewis; and former husband and father of her children, Robert Miller of Onaway.

She will be mourned by her children, Mishelle (Donald) Wesanen of Johannesburg, Kammie (David) Dennis of Onaway, Michael (Anne) Miller of Carlsbad, New Mexico, Stacey Miller of Indian River, Christopher (Sabrina) Miller of Onaway, Daniel (Jessica) Miller of Casa Grande, Arizona and Shannon (Erik) Badgero of Holland. She has a plethora of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service will be September 29 at the Foundry Church, 435 West Main Ave., Zeeland, MI 49464 at 11 a.m.

A Celebration of Life service will be held October 6 at Gathering Place, 2732 Orchard Beach Road, Cheboygan, MI 49721 at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Holland, www.hollandhospice.org, 270 Hoover Blvd., Holland, MI 49423 or Van Andel Institute, www.give.vai.org, direct gift to Alzheimer’s research.