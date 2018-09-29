Ihlene R. Gordinear, 75 of Hartland, passed away at her home Monday, September 17, 2018. She was born September 7, 1943 in Alpena, the daughter of the late Adelor S. and Marian (Woloszyk) DuLac.

Beloved wife of 50 years to James L. Gordinear. Loving mother of Shelly Gordinear of Hartland, Laura (Michael) Messner of Hartland and Jenifer (Corey) Reese of Linden; grandmother of Mitchell, Marcus, Zachary, Emily and Blaine; and great-grandmother to Kennedy. She is also survived by her sister, Pam (Gerhardt) Schalk of Hawks.

Ihlene was an extremely active lady. She loved sports, golf, the Tigers’ games and volunteering at sporting events for Hartland Schools. She especially enjoyed her retirement winters in Florida.

Visitation was Sunday, September 23, at MacDonald’s Funeral Home, Howell. Ihlene’s memorial service, Mass of Resurrection, was celebrated Monday at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, 2201 S. Old U.S.-23, Brighton. Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society. Please visit the families online guest book at www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com.