Gustava “Gus” Edwards, 85, of Huron Beach passed away peacefully at MidMichigan Medical Center in Alpena September 10, 2018.

She was born November 26, 1932 in Huddy, Kentucky to Charlie and Nancy (Sullivan) Smith. On June 15, 1955 she married James Edwards in Hazel Park.

Mrs. Edwards is survived by her daughter, Diana Drew-Murphy of Largo, Florida; three grandsons, Kevin Drew of Huron Beach, Jason Drew of Largo, Florida and Jeffrey (Andrea) Drew of Berkley;

four great-grandchildren, Dakota, Olivia, Jeffrey and Julia; and a sister, Evelyn Racette of St. Clair Shores.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James, May 2, 2010; her parents, Charlie and Nancy; and five siblings.

Graveside services will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly Friday, September 21 at 1:30 p.m. Memorials may be given in memory of Gustava Edwards to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.