On September 3, 2018 Chester Durecki, 79, of Belknap Township passed peacefully at home to be with the Lord. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was known by many as quite the practical joker and his family and friends will dearly miss his sense of humor.

He was born July 20, 1939 in Petersville to Sylvester and Helen (Mulka) Durecki.

Chet married Rita Ristow May 12, 1962 at St. Ignatius Catholic Church. He retired from Calcite in 2001 after 41 years of service. Chester enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially ice fishing.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Rita; a daughter, Kimberly (Ted) Szymanski of Grand Ledge; a granddaughter, Sarah (David) Duffy of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and seven siblings, Dolorine Zolnierek of Alpena, Patricia Ciarkowski of Rogers City, Caroline Dake of Grand Blanc, Paul Durecki of Alpena, Loretta Peltz of Rogers City, Anita Sullenger of Lansing and Joanne Schaedig of Lansing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester and Helen; and three siblings, Norm, Geraldine Ciarkowski and Sally Plath.

Per his wishes there will be no service.

Memorials may be given in memory of Chester Durecki to St. Ignatius Catholic School or Alpena-Hospice of Sunrise Shore (McLaren).

Arrangements in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

