Four contestants for Miss Posen Aug. 10

by Richard Lamb–Advance Editor

The date is set for Aug. 10 and the contestants are getting prepared for the Miss Posen Pageant. Four Posen High School (PHS) students will compete to succeed Camille LaTulip, who is Miss Posen 2017, as this year’s title-holder.

LaTulip, the daughter of Joe and Michelle LaTulip, graduated from PHS in June.

The contestants are, in order of contestant number:

Anissa Eagling, is the daughter of Patrick and Emily Eagling and is contestant number two. While in high school she has participated in basketball, softball, track and field, is a member of 4-H showing horses and cows and is a competitor in sled dog racing.

“My inspiration is my father because he has gone through a lot this last year but has never lost faith in his family and himself. He is a fighter,” she said.

Contestant number three is Riley Krajniak, the daughter of Kevin and Brandie Krajniak. As a high school student she has participated in basketball, softball, volleyball pep club, trip club, student council, youth group and Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD).

She said her inspiration is, “my uncle Troy, for always showing me how to be patient in any situation and for always making me laugh.”

Hannah Stone is contestant number four. She is the daughter of Andy and Dawn Stone who has participated in basketball, softball, volleyball, pep club, trip club, student council, ski club, SADD and 4-H summer camps.

She said her inspiration comes from “the relationship my mother and grandmother have built because they both grew up struggling to make ends meet and became close due to that. Despite what they had to overcome, they worked extremely hard to make the best possible opportunities for themselves and their families.”

Contestant number five is Faith Romel, the daughter of Mandy and Eric Hackney. While in high school she has participated in basketball, softball, volleyball, travel volleyball, National Honor Society, pep club, trip club SADD and has served as a volunteer umpire for youth baseball and softball.

“My biggest inspiration has been my mom because she has shown me that no matter how hard the battle may be, you cannot give up,” she said.

Randy Idalski returns as master of ceremonies and Rex and Sherry Manning are the light and sound engineers.

Laura Idalski is chair of the pageant and co-chair is Rachel Galer. Other committee members include Ashley Misiak, Penny Seiler, Judy Romel, Janice Idalski and Suzette Kandow.

(Contestant portraits by Richard Lamb)