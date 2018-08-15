Richard G. Hilla, 75, of Crossville, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, August 4, 2018 at Cumberland House.

He was born October 3, 1942 in Rogers City, son of the late Clarence Joseph Hilla and Irene Lillian (Long) Hilla.

He worked in the pattern repair department at Pontiac Motors. Richard also proudly served his country in the United States Army.

He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Marie Hilla, Crossville; a son, Steven (Stacey) Hilla, Holly; a granddaughter, Hailee Hilla; a great-granddaughter, Kendra Herr; and sisters, Audrey Leow, Marlene Meden, Jaynet Wirgau and Jeanne Schwiesow, all of Rogers City, and Ann Hilla, Alpena.

In addition to his parents, Richard is preceded in death by his daughter, Leslie Savage.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Bilbrey Funeral Home, Inc. in Crossville is in charge of arrangements.