Nautical City Festival in full swing in Rogers City

by Richard Lamb–Advance Editor

With the Nautical City Festival in full gear, a new Miss Rogers City and Teen Miss were crowned in the kickoff to the summer festival.

Miranda Seiter, the granddaughter of Richard and Rosalynne Kowalski, earned the title of Miss Rogers City 2018. Grace LaLonde, the daughter of Jeremy and Bridget LaLonde, earned the title of Teen Miss 2018.

Seiter earned awards for evening gown, interview and talent. She sang “Dancing on My Own,” originally performed by the artist Robin and covered last year by Pentatonix.

Madison Tulgestka took home first runner-up honors and won the coordination and photogenic awards. She also won a new award, the Nautical Greeting Award, for her short essay to the judges before the pageant. She shared the congeniality award with Christina Andrews, the second runner-up in the queen’s pageant.

Abby Muller won the award for ticket sales in the queen’s pageant. Other contestants included Sophia Schiepek and Emily Grulke.

Teen Miss Grace LaLonde shared the congeniality award with the other two teen contestants, Lauren Andrews and Niya Hoffman. LaLonde won the photogenic and coordination awards.

Hoffman won the talent award for a graceful dance routine to “Turning Tables.” Lauren Andrews won the awards for ticket sales and evening gown.

Milissa Bannon directed the Miss Rogers City Pageant while Nicole Bannasch directed the Teen Miss Pageant. Bannasch also choreographed the opening number and designed the pageant program.

Sisters Linnea and Chloe Hentkowski, Miss Rogers City 2017 and Teen Miss 2017 respectively performed a dance routine and helped crown their successors. Linnea will be a senior at RCHS in the fall and Chloe will be a sophomore at RCHS. They are the daughters of Laura and Matthew Hentkowski.

In addition to the titles, the Miss Rogers City contestants were awarded prizes including 50 percent of sponsorship fees to the queen; 30 percent of sponsorship fees to first runner-up; and 20 percent of sponsorship fees to second runner-up.

Scholarship from Nautical City Festival Inc. included a $1,500 college scholarship for queen, a $500 college scholarship for first runner-up and a $50 Nautical Greeting Award.

The festival continues through Sunday in Rogers City featuring nightly entertainment in the big tent at Lakeside Park. Highlights include polka music from the Kielbasa Kings tonight (Thursday), variety music from No Baloney Band Friday and Saturday and free admission to the big tent for music by the parade bands and later the Swift Brothers.

The courthouse lawn is the site of a juried arts and crafts show running through Sunday afternoon.

The Presque Isle County Historical Museum has many events lined up for festival week. Those include tours of the Calcite Plant, buffalo burgers served on the museum grounds, special exhibits at the museum sites, a tour of the Metz fire of 1908 site Saturday afternoon, and a presentation on the Metz fire Saturday evening at 7 p.m. at the Rogers City Theater by museum curator and executive director Mark Thompson. For more information call the museum at (989) 734-0123.

The grand parade begins at 12:30 p.m. Sunday running north on Third Street from Gilpin Memorial Field. The festival concludes with fireworks Sunday evening at 10 p.m. For more information on the festival call (989) 734-4656.

The scheduled appearance of the tall ship Appledore IV during the Nautical City Festival has been canceled. The decision was made Tuesday afternoon by operators of the ship and announced by Mark Thompson, executive director and curator of the Presque Isle County Historical Museum.

The captain asked for data from harbormaster Wayne Saile Jr. for the first time earlier this week. Saile provided him with depths and marina dimensions.

“I am 100 percent in favor of the having the Appledore IV here. I think it would have been a big boost to the community,” Saile said.

The marina’s average depth is 12.5 feet, 2 feet more than required by the Appledore IV. Though it appeared there was adequate room between breakwaters and docks to navigate the boat, the captain was concerned about the possible impact of wind on safe maneuverability, Saile said.

After receiving the information the decision was made on the company’s end to cancel the event. The ship is operated by BaySail, a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation based in Bay City.

“It was more a problem with the captain than our harbor facilities,” Thompson said. Arrangements will be made to refund money paid for rides on the ship.