Miss Posen pageant set for Aug. 10

Final practices are underway for the annual Miss Posen Queen’s Pageant set for Friday, Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at Posen High School (PHS).

Four PHS students will compete to succeed Miss Posen 2017, Camille LaTulip, who graduated from PHS in June. She is the daughter of Joe and Michelle LaTulip, and will perform a dance routine for additional entertainment at the pageant.

The contestants are, in order of contestant number, Anissa Eagling, the daughter of Patrick and Emily Eagling; Riley Krajniak, the daughter of Kevin and Brandie Krajniak; Hannah Stone, the daughter of Andy and Dawn Stone, and Faith Romel, the daughter of Mandy and Eric Hackney.

This year the talent portion of the pageant will consist of an essay with the topic of “why I want to represent the community as Miss Posen.”

Randy Idalski returns as master of ceremonies and Rex and Sherry Manning are the light and sound engineers. Laura Idalski is chair of the pageant and co-chair is Rachel Galer. Other committee members include Ashley Misiak, Penny Seiler, Judy Romel, Janice Idalski and Suzette Kandow.

Additional entertainment will be provided by Brianna Kuffel, who will sing, an acrobatic cheerleading routine by local cheerleaders and a guitar solo performance by Jacob Bruski.