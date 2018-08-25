Leo Eugene Parsons, 85, of Moltke passed away August 16, 2018 at home.

He was born November 21, 1932 in Rogers City to John and Emma (Charron) Parsons.

Leo worked for Chrysler Missile/Chrysler Corporation for 33 years, raising his family in Madison Heights.

He honorably served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Leo retired to Moltke where he resided for over 30 years. He served as the Moltke Township supervisor. He was a lifetime member of the Masonic Order. He enjoyed attending and supporting the Rogers City High School Athletics.

Leo is survived by his wife of 63 years, Margaret “Peggy”; three children, RuthAnne (Tom) Jepson of Crystal Lake, Illinios, Phil Parsons of Rogers City and Margaret (Jeff) Monette of Kalamazoo; seven grandchildren, Nick (Suzanne) Jepson, Dan Jepson, Phil (Jess) Parsons, Emma Parsons, Greg (Tessa) Monette, Jim Monette and Eric Monette; two great-grandchildren, James Jepson and Thomas Jepson; a brother, Leonard Parsons; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Emma; siblings, Ferris Parsons, Roger Parsons, Norma Jean Parsons and Theodora Gapczynski; and a son-in-law, Jeff Monette.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Friday, August 24 from 4-7 p.m. Visitation will continue at the funeral home Saturday from 11 a.m. through time of his memorial service at noon with the Rev. Bruce Michaud officiating. Rogers City Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 607 will accord military honors following the service.

Inurnment will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Luke Episcopal Church or Hospice of Michigan in memory of Leo Parsons.

Arrangements in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.