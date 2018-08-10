Laurie Ann Lloyd, 59, of Millersburg passed away peacefully at home with family August 1, 2018.

Laurie was born October 8, 1958 in Rogers City to George “Joe” and Mary (Nokes) Curtis.

In 1976, Laurie graduated from Onaway High School. She was an employee of the Black Lake United Auto Workers Educational Center. Laurie was loved and will be missed by all.

She is survived by her significant other Jeffery Bredow; two children, Andrea (Anthony) Kania and Thomas (Heather) Lloyd; five siblings, Chuck (Pam) Curtis, JoAnn (Gary) Yaklin, Janet Curtis, Mike (Sheri) Curtis and Terry (Julie) Curtis; three grandchildren, Ashley LeCureux, Kira Norris and Gabriel Lloyd; close friends, Mary Aubrey, Therese Umphrey and many more; and extended family of two children and four grandchildren.

Laurie was preceded in death by her parents George and Mary.

Per Laurie’s wishes, a private celebration of life will take place with family.

Memorials can be made to the Alpena Hospice Center or Cancer Societies of Michigan.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

