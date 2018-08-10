Larry Wayne Kowalewsky, 66, of Hillman, died Sunday, August 5, 2018 at Otsego Memorial Hospital in Gaylord.

Larry was born December 28, 1951 in Alpena to the late Lewis and Lucille (Gokel) Kowalewsky. He enjoyed bowling, fishing, hunting and spending time with family.

Surviving are two siblings, Linda (Greg) Valenzuela-Matthews and Jeannie Milbeck; nephews and nieces, Robert (Amy) Kowalewsky, Travis Kowalewsky, Tiffany (Phil) Malget, Nicholas (Amanda) Valenzuela, Andrea (Tim) Foreman and Noah Valenzuela-Matthews; and great-nephews and great-nieces, Colton Kowalewsky, Hunter Kowalewsky, Alden Kowalewsky, Jonah Ledingham-Valenzuela, Christian Malget, Stella Malget, Kai Valenzuela, Kody Valenzuela, Jett Foreman and Layla Foreman.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Ron Kowalewsky; and a nephew, Artie Takvam.

Family and friends will gather at St. Peter Lutheran Church of Metz August 11, from noon until the time of the memorial service at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Karen Thompson officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.mcwilliamsfh.com.