Kowalewsky wins register of deeds; Conklin, Stone advance

The people of Presque Isle County have spoken in the biggest primary turnout in years.

Republican Vicky L. Kowalewsky won the register of deeds partial term by a wide-margin over Republican Darrin Darga, while the hotly contested nominations for probate judge went to Katy Conklin and Erik J. Stone, who will now be moving on to November to seek the six-year term on the bench.

Current prosecutor and former probate judge, Kenneth A. Radzibon, could not keep pace with the other candidates, who are relatively new faces to the local political arena.

Voters were kind to proposals across the board, as all received approval, even the recycling millage by the county that was up for a renewal and increase to continue paying into an extremely popular program in the county.

County clerk Ann Marie Main, who was still wearing her, “I voted” sticker after midnight Wednesday was pleased with the turnout from the citizens of Presque Isle County that was at 37.15 percent.

“The last election that brought people out for a primary was in 2010 and that vote turnout was 28 percent,” said Main. “This year, we had quite a bit more overall.” She attributed the judicial race for getting a few extra folks out to the polls.” There were 3,882 votes cast of the 10,449 registered voters.

Kowalewsky waited for election results at the courthouse with family and friends sitting with her in support. She received 73.22 percent of the votes, or 1,692. Darga got 619.

“I’m humbled by the show of support I received from my family and the community, and grateful for the confidence the voters of Presque Isle County have shown in my abilities to carry out the task of register of deeds,” said Kowalewsky. “Thank you to everyone who took the time to get out and vote today. Your efforts are greatly appreciated. I’m looking forward to continuing with the projects that I have started and I am excited about the changes taking place in our office over the next few months.”

Conklin was the leading vote getter for probate judge with 1,243, or 37.02 percent. Stone received 1,159 to lock up the important second-place slot. Radzibon finished with 956.

Of the countywide and township proposals, the Rogers City Ambulance Authority received the strongest show of support with 1,781 giving the thumbs up, while there were 512 no votes.

Not far behind was the Presque Isle County Council on Aging’s transportation renewal, 2,638 to 927.

Posen Consolidated Schools’ voters had no problem with the millage renewal, 342-136.

The county recycling renewal/increase from .10 to .17 mill got the nod, 2,268 to 1,310.

The closest countywide proposal was the separate tax limit renewal that received 2,099 yes votes, but 1,403 were against (59.94 percent to 40.06).

Alpena Community College also did fine in two of the county’s precincts, 419 to 207.

Township results follow: Pulwaski Township, millage renewal, 49 to 30; Ocqueoc, EMS (emergency medical services) renewal, 146 to 33; and Moltke, millage renewal, 79 to 11.

Bob Anderson earned the Republican nomination for Allis Township supervisor, edging Clifford C. Tollini, 77 to 70. Anderson will square off against Rich Nash, who earned the Democratic nomination with a landslide victory over Lester Kooman, 65-16.

In the race for the Democratic nomination for the 106th State Rep. seat, Alpena attorney Lora Greene trounced John Norton, III in Presque Isle County, 989 to 140, and overall, 6,736 to 1,070. She’ll now try to unseat Republican Sue Allor, who is completing her first term in Lansing.

Election results are unofficial until certified by the board of canvassers.