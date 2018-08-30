Josiah Morgan “Joe” Freel Jr., 88, of Millersburg passed away peacefully at Medilodge in Rogers City August 25, 2018.

He was born August 27, 1929 in Millersburg to Josiah and Irene (Cronenvhet) Freel.

Joe was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord. On April 15, 1950 he

married Marie Willey in Flint. Following his retirement from General Motors Co. as a millwright Joe and Marie moved back to Millersburg where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, playing cards and most of all, spending time with his family.

Joe is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marie; five children, Judy (Larry) Gramer of Swartz Creek,

Joe (Kim) Freel of Cape Coral, Florida, Glen (Kathy) Freel of Flint, Douglas (Jacqueline) Freel of Lansing and Cynthia Freel, of Spring Hill, Tennessee; 11 grandchildren, Jason Gramer, Kevin (Marianne) Gramer,

Holly (Sean) Stacey, Jennifer (Todd) Respecki, Stephanie (Joey) Hillebrand, Kimberly (Gregory) Hanlin, Michael (Crystal) Freel, Timothy (Nikki) Freel and Sarah (Andy) Bunch, Kendra (Raymond Crabtree) Murdock and Kara Freel; 18 great-grandchildren; a sister, Clara Freeman; and a brother-in-law, Ivan Auger.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Irene; and three sisters, Fern Freel, Martha Donn and Eenie Auger.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Tuesday, August 28. Visitation resumed Wednesday at the Ocqueoc Baptist Church through time of his funeral with the Rev. Bud Smith Officiating.

Interment followed at the Riverside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given in memory of Joe Freel to Ocqueoc Baptist Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.