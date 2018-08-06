Howard Oliver Ulrich, 73, of Lake Esau passed away July 28, 2018 at MidMichigan Medical Center in Alpena.

He was born December 21, 1944 in Toledo, Ohio to Charles and Autha (Oliver) Ulrich.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; four children, Angelina Michelle Ulrich, Matthew William (Laura) Ulrich, Charles William (Nicole) Ulrich and Andrew Stephen Elliot (Sharon) Ulrich; and five grandchildren.

A celebration of life will take place at the Grand Lake Community Chapel Saturday, August 11 at 5 p.m. with a time of fellowship to follow.

Memorials may be given to Presque Isle County Council on Aging, 6520 Darga Highway, Posen, MI 49776, or Grand Lake Community Chapel, 8025 E. Grand Lake Road, Presque Isle, MI 49777 in memory of

Howard O. Ulrich.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

