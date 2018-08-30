On August 25, 2018, Gwendolyn “Gwen” L. Hoeft came full circle with her life when she passed in her home on the Orcutt farm in Millersburg. The Orcutt farm was also where Gwendolyn was born 80 years prior November 19, 1937 to Lynn and Leona (Wilson) Orcutt.

She was raised in Millersburg, graduated from Onaway High School, and went on to raise her family in Davison. She eventually moved to Alpena and later back to her roots in Millersburg.

Gwen started her working career at the Presque Isle County register of deeds, then worked as a bank teller in Rogers City and later worked at a Coca-Cola factory. She eventually retired from Perch’s IGA in Alpena where she worked as the produce manager for many years. Although she worked out of the home, the job Gwen loved the most and considered to be top-priority was being a mother. She truly enjoyed raising her children and spending time with her family. She was full of love, kindness and generosity, giving all she had to her family. Very much like her father, Gwen was quiet and humble with a selfless heart that made her special to everyone who knew her. Her beautiful smile would light up any room she entered. Gwen’s nurturing way, her friendly disposition, and her loving heart will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Quite talented, Gwen enjoyed crafting, crocheting, and quilting. She loved to play games, especially double pinochle, spitzer and ten thousand. She always got so excited when she rolled the high numbers.

Surviving Gwen are her three sons, Gregory Hoeft of Millersburg, Galyn Hoeft of Alpena, and Grant Hoeft of Millersburg; daughter, Grace Hoeft (Nathan Scott) of Alpena; as well as 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Gwen also leaves her sisters, Janet (Edgar “Fox”) Schaedig of Alpena and Cheryl Chapman of Millersburg; seven nieces and nephews; and seven grand-nieces and nephews.

Gwen was preceded in death by her parents and lifetime partner and best friend, Grace O’Connor.

Cremation arrangements were in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 3, (Labor Day) at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 351 Wilson St., Alpena. The Rev.James Erickson will officiate. Gwen’s final resting place will be in Millersburg at Riverside Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation to Gwen’s family to help with expenses. Condolences may be shared with Gwen’s family at www.chagnonfh.com.