David L. Riley, 85, of Tower, died at Hospice House in Cheboygan Tuesday July 24, 2018. Born in Tower May 31, 1933, Dave was the son of Cyril and Rosealba (Bernia) Riley. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Panama during the Korean War. Dave was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.

Dave worked as a lineman for Bell Telephone for over 30 years and lived in Flint and Oscoda. He eventually moved to Yuma, Arizona where he worked at the Yuma Proving Grounds before retiring and returning home to his roots in northern Michigan. An avid outdoorsman, Dave enjoyed hunting and fishing. He took up golf later in life and played on the men’s golf league at Stoney Links as well as bowling on a league in Rogers City. Dave enjoyed watching the Detroit Tigers and NASCAR races. He loved feeding the birds and watching them at the numerous feeders that decorated his yard. And he loved to dance.

Dave enjoyed a close relationship with his best friend and companion, Delores. The enjoyed each other’s company and had a wonderful time together collecting antiques at estate sales and auctions. They made each other very happy and were a great team. Blessed with the ability to tell a good story, Dave always had a tall tale to share. Dave’s friendly smile will be sadly missed.

Surviving Dave are his sons; Mike (Kathy) of Onaway, Russ of Jackson and Pete (Carrie) of Columbia City, Indiana; daughter, Roxanne (Bob) Saylor of Moreno Valley, California; nine grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; as well as his companion, Delores Dombrouski of Tower. Dave also leaves his brothers, Terry (Charlotte) of Arizona, Wayne (Janette) of Onaway, Ted of Millersburg, Roy (Cathy) of Millersburg and Tom (Lee) of Kalkaska; and many nieces and nephews.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Dick and Marvin.

A funeral Mass was held Saturday July 28, 2018 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Onaway. The Rev. Patrick Maher officiated. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Dave to Hospice House, c/o McLaren Northern Michigan Foundation, 360 Connable Ave., Suite 3, Petoskey, MI 49770. Condolences may be shared with Dave’s family at www.chagnonfh.com.