Cornelius John “Corny” Haske

, 85, of Metz Township passed away August 9, 2018 at Medilodge-Greenview.

He was born September 18, 1932 in Metz Township to Joseph and Martha (Chalupniczak) Haske.

On October 29, 1952 he married Ann Roznowski at St. Casimir Catholic Church. Corny served in the United States Army at Fort Benning, Georgia from 1954 through 1956. He worked as the parts manager for the Chevy garage in Rogers City for over 30 years. Corny enjoyed farming his family’s centennial farm, playing in several polka bands including Alpomes Polka Band and Northern Sounds Polka Band. He played at all of his children’s weddings.

He also

enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with family. Mr. Haske was a member

of St. Dominic Catholic Church, its choir, the Posen Council 6657 Third Degree Knights of Columbus and the Rogers City Servicemen’s Club. He also served as the Metz Township supervisor for many years.

Mr. Haske is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ann; six children, Monica (Kenneth) Fleming of Hawks,

Donna Mae (Ray) Rokita of Lansing, Martha Tabor of Crossville, Tennessee, Matthew C. (Ruby) Haske of Alpena, Timothy (Lisa) Haske of Ossineke and Patrick (fiancée, Natalie) Haske of Alpena; 10 grandchildren, Eric (Kiley) Fleming, Tonya (Nathan) Langlois, Erin (Joshua) Brege, Christine Tabor, Ashley (Kyle) Hanson, Everett Haske, Olivia Haske, T.J. Haske, Mackinley Haske and Maia Haske; and seven great-grandchildren, Micah, Morgan, Logan, Evan, Avery Ann, Elise and Levi.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Martha; six siblings, Clem Fryske, Virginia Taylor, Genevieve Strzelecki, Esther Krajniak, Edlor Haske and Norbert Haske; and a son-in-law, Ronald Tabor.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Monday, August 13, where the rosary was recited followed by the parish wake service. Visitation resumed Tuesday at St. Dominic Catholic Church, Metz until time of Mass. Posen Veterans of Foreign Wars accorded military honors at

St. Dominic Catholic Cemetery immediately following Mass.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to St. Dominic Catholic Church or the Posen Knights of Columbus Council 6657 in memory of Cornelius Haske.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.