Clara Newhouse, 98, of Spring Arbor, died and went to be with her husband, parents, and siblings Monday, August 6, 2018. She was born September 4, 1920.

Growing up in a Norwegian-speaking home she didn’t learn English until she started school. She was raised in Big Bay and graduated from high school in Ewen, making her an official Yooper. After she finished college she was offered a job teaching for a one-room school owned by Henry Ford in Pequaming, but was later persuaded to take a teaching job in Rogers City where she taught for 45 years. Although she taught several different grades and subjects, her favorite teaching was sixth-grade math and science.

In Rogers City she also met Hank Newhouse who would become her husband for more than 50 years, ending with his death in 2003. She is survived by two sons, Chris (Cathey Peck) Newhouse of Spring Arbor and Paul (Deb Purvis) of Traverse City; she also has five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.