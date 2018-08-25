Cards, Vikings win first football games of season

Both Posen and Onaway took wins on the gridiron as high school football season opened Thursday. Onaway notched a 40-28 win at Central Lake in the first game for new head coach Steve Klinge. Senior Dawson Hilliker had two rushing and two receiving touchdowns while rushing for 182 yards on nine carries. The impressive win over the defending eight-man state champs comes before next week’s home opener against Charlton Heston Academy.

Posen’s offense exploded in a 69-0 win over the Big Rapids Crossroads Academy Cougars in a game played in Posen. The Vikings scored early and often in building a 30-0 lead after the first quarter. Senior Mark Wisniewski scored three touchdowns for Posen while Chase Dubie and Sam Brunet added two touchdowns each. Posen hosts Pellston Aug. 31.

Posen plays at Onaway in week three of the season, Sept. 7.

Rogers City hosts Whittemore-Prescott tonight (Aug. 24) at 7 p.m.