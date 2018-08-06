Big finish set for Nautical City Festival

Sunday is the big finish to the 2018 Nautical City Festival with a full slate of activities on the schedule. It is the day of the big parade and fireworks to close the events. The Daughters of Isabella are hosting a breakfast at St. Ignatius Catholic School running until 11:30 a.m. as the first event of the day. Softball games are being played at various fields with the championship games set for this afternoon at Sports Park. The juried arts and crafts show continues through 4 p.m. as does the food court at the courthouse square.

The Presque Isle County Sportsmen’s Club cooks a delicious chicken dinner served up at Lakeside Park from 11:30 a.m. until sold out. The Westminster Presbyterian Church serves up strawberry shortcake from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

The grand parade, with grand marshal Mike Marx, starts from Gilpin Memorial Field at 12:30 p.m. and runs north on Third Street. Following the parade, bands from the parade will perform in the festival big tent, where admission is free on Sunday. A dance featuring the Swift Brothers is set in the tent from 4-9 p.m.

The fireworks display begins at 10 p.m.