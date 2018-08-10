Alex Budnick, 92, of Posen passed away August 3, 2018 at Orchard Manor in Posen. He was born September 6, 1925 in Posen to John and Helen (Kaszubowski) Budnick. Alex is survived by two children, Shirley (Dave) Nagel of Rogers City and Dennis (Blanche) Budnick of Posen; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.Visitation was at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Metz Wednesday, August 8, until time of Mass with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.