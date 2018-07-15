William J. Breed, 84, of Millersburg, passed away peacefully at home July 8, 2018. He was born October 3, 1933 in Flint to Victor and Madelon Breed. Bill graduated from Catholic Central High School in Detroit, then as well from Palestrina Institute of Ecclesiastical Music, before then obtaining his Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy from the University of Detroit. He then served in the Army as a radar technician before receiving an honorable discharge. In 1958 he married Marie Sandra Glennon and began a family in Detroit. He worked for Burroughs Corporation and then the city of Detroit.

He loved to hunt and fish with his family and after spending countless weekends and holidays camping in northern Michigan, the family decided to make a permanent move to Onaway. He continued his love of music by playing the organ at St. Paul Catholic Church in Onaway, carrying on a tradition he started when he was 7 years old, playing Mass in Detroit for the morning services.

He became employed as the editor of the local newspaper through which he demonstrated his talent for writing and photography. His writing prowess had begun when he wrote freelance articles for publications including Field and Stream and Outdoor Life. He continued working at the paper until his retirement in 1995 which then allowed him to devote his time to his passion for fly fishing and fly tying.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy; six children, Vic (Alene), Paul, Joe (Teresa), Matt (Christine), Pete (Jenny) and Marie (Rick); six grandchildren, Nick (Katelynn), Jake, Sam, John, Ben and Marcus; and one great-grandchild, Liam. Bill was preceded in death by three sisters; Rita McGuigan, Mary Tumidanski and Linda Cushing.

Visitation will take place at Chagnon Funeral Home in Onaway today (Thursday, July 12) from 4-8 p.m. with Mass scheduled at St. Paul Catholic Church in Onaway Friday, July 13 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Patrick Maher officiating. Burial and military honors will be at St. Elizabeth Cemetery in Ocqueoc.

