The Rev. Keith Arvin Schneider

, 71, of Cheboygan was received into Glory, July 22, 2018 at MidMichigan Medical Center, Alpena.

He was born December 12, 1946 in Detroit to Russell and Mary (Laura) Schneider.

Keith graduated with a Master of Divinity in 1973 from Springfield, Illinois.

He began his ministry at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Plainview, Minnesota, he was there for five years, Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in South Lyon for

10 years, St. John Lutheran Church in Cheboygan for 23 1⁄2 years and

St. Michael Lutheran Church in Belknap for the past six years. On June 29, 1996 he married the love of his life, Donna Jean Conaway in Bridgeport, Ohio.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Donna; his beloved twin children, CallieAnn Zucelly Schneider and Jonathan Wesley Schneider; brothers-in-law, Donald (Pat) Conaway of Cheboygan and Charles (Mickey) Conaway of St. Clairsville, Ohio; mother-in-law, Jean Ann Conaway of Cheboygan; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and cousins.

Friends may visit at St. Michael Lutheran Church in Belknap today (Thursday, July 26) from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church Friday, from 10 a.m. until time of his funeral at 11 a.m. with

the Rev. James Erickson officiating.

Burial will follow at St. Michael Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Michael Lutheran Church in memory of Pastor Schneider.

“To my beloved members of St. Michael Lutheran Church, Be strong. Love the Lord. Love and Hope in Christ. Remember the words of Jesus: ‘I will be with you until the end of the age.’”

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.