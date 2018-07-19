Six to vie for Miss RC title at July 27 pageant at 7 p.m.



The day is fast approaching for the July 27 Miss Rogers City and Teen Miss pageants. Milissa Bannon directs the Miss Rogers City Pageant featuring six contestants while Nicole Bannasch directs the Teen Miss Pageant with three contestants entered. The July 27 event will take place at RCHS beginning at 7 p.m.

Sisters Linnea and Chloe Hentkowski are Miss Rogers City 2017 and Teen Miss 2017 respectively. They will perform a dance routine to provide entertainment at the pageant.

The contestants are, in order of appearance:

Abby Muller, the daughter of Eric and JoAnne Muller will be a junior at Rogers City High School (RCHS) next year. For her talent presentation she will do a flag routine to “The Greatest Show.” She is sponsored by Shear Harbor, Kelly’s Venture Inn and Beauty Boutique.

Sophia Schiepek is the daughter of Kasha Mulka and Scott Schiepek who will be a senior at RCHS in the fall. She will be singing and playing the trombone to the song “Gone, Gone, Gone.” She is sponsored by Ted and Cheryl Beck, Family Fare and the Daughters of Isabella Circle 974.

Madison Tulgestka, who will be a junior in the fall at RCHS, is the daughter of Christopher and Nancy Tulgestka. Her talent routine will be a piano presentation of “A Million Dreams.” She is sponsored by E.H. Tulgestka and Sons, Inc.

Christina Andrews, the daughter of Frank and Pauline Andrews, will be a junior at RCHS. Her talent routine will be a flute presentation of “Phantom of the Opera.” She is sponsored by Sunrise Gardens and Grains and Claus Farms.

Emily Grulke, the daughter of Steve and Jenny Grulke, will be a senior at RCHS in the fall. For her talent routine she will be singing and presenting a sign language interpretation of “Stand.” She is sponsored by Three Heart Bakery, John’s Lawn Care, Chi Chi’s Restaurant and The Painted Lady.

Miranda Seiter, the granddaughter of Richard and Rosalynne Kowalski will be singing “Dancing on My Own” for her talent presentation. She will be a senior at RCHS in the fall. She is sponsored in the pageant by Kowalski Insurance Agency.

There are three contestants for Teen Miss. Niya Hoffman, who will enter the eighth-grade in the fall, is the daughter of Dr. Anastasia Banicki Hoffman and Michael Hoffman. She will dance to “Turning Tables” for her talent presentation.

Grace LaLonde, who will be a freshman at RCHS in the fall, is the daughter of Jeremy and Bridget LaLonde. She will dance to “Faith” for her talent presentation.

Lauren Andrews, the daughter of Frank and Pauline Andrews, will be a sophomore at RCHS. She is singing “Hallelujah” for her talent presentation.

The contestants will open the pageant with a dance to “Feel it Still” choreographed by Bannasch. Joe Brewbaker will serve as master of ceremonies and Darrel Kelly is the sound engineer.

The contestants will be judged in the areas of interview, talent, coordination, evening gown, onstage speaking and photogenic portfolio, based on pictures taken for the pageant by Richard Lamb.

In addition to the titles, the Miss Rogers City contestants are vying for prizes that include: 50 percent of sponsorships fees to the queen; 30 percent of sponsorships fees to first runner-up; and 20 percent of sponsorships fees to second runner-up.

Scholarship from Nautical City Festival Inc. include a $1,500 college scholarship for queen, a $500 college scholarship for first runner-up and a $50 Nautical Greeting Award.

(Contestant portraits by Richard Lamb)