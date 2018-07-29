Rogers City City Council Proceedings

MINUTES OF THE REGULAR MEETING OF THE ROGERS CITY CITY COUNCIL

HELD IN COUNCIL CHAMBERS ON TUESDAY, JUNE 19, 2018

Mayor McLennan presided and called the meeting to order at 7 p.m.

PRESENT: Adair, Bielas, Nowak, Peltz and McLennan.

APPROVAL OF AGENDA

Nowak/Bielas, to approve the agenda as presented.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

Adair/Bielas, that the minutes of the Regular Council Meeting of June 5, 2018 and Workshop of June 11, 2018 be approved as written.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CITY CLERK’S REPORT:

CHECK AND INVOICE APPROVAL:

Adair/Peltz, that the following total fund expenditures be recognized as payments made and payments to be made, in the amount of $114,661.41 and the Mayor is authorized to sign the check register. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

WATER TOWER PROPERTY

RESOLUTION NO. 2018-56

Nowak/Bielas, to approve up to $6,000 be spent on the demolition of the vault on the old water tower lot. ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

NEW BUSINESS:

ORDINANCE NO. 2018-10 through 13

Nowak/Bielas, for first reading of the following ordinances:

Ordinance 2018-10

An ordinance amending article 2 (definitions) of the City of Rogers City zoning ordinance (Ordinance 2011-1, as amended).

Ordinance 2018-11

An ordinance amending article 3 (general provisions) of the City of Rogers City zoning ordinance (ordinance 2011-1, as amended).

Ordinance 2018-12

An ordinance amending article 20 (plot plans, site plans, and special land uses) of the City of Rogers City zoning ordinance (Ordinance 2011-1, as amended).

Ordinance 2018-13

An ordinance amending article 23 (administration and enforcement) of the City of Rogers City zoning ordinance (Ordinance 2011-1, as amended).

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

PARKING ORDINANCE NO. 2018-14

Adair/Peltz, for first reading

AN ORDINANCE ESTABLISHING CERTAIN PARKING PROHIBITIONS AND RESTRICTIONS ON STREETS, ALLEYS, RIGHT-OF-WAYS AND MUNICIPALLY-OWNED PARKING LOTS WITHIN THE CITY OF ROGERS CITY.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

Complete Ordinance published in other area of Presque Isle Advance.

BUDGET AMENDMENTS

RESOLUTION NO. 2018-57

Adair/Nowak:

BE IT RESOLVED, by the City Council of the City of Rogers City, Michigan to amend the 2017-2018 Annual Budget as prepared by City Staff, presented to Council in writing, and reviewed at this June 19, 2018 meeting. A copy of said amendment to be placed on file in the City Clerk’s office.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

ADVERTISING REQUEST

RESOLUTION NO. 2018-58

Nowak/Bielas, to not approve the advertising request from WHAK-960.

ROLL CALL: Ayes – All, the motion carried.

CLOSED SESSION:

RESOLUTION NO 2018-59

Nowak/Peltz, to enter into Closed Session for City Manager Performance Evaluation.

ROLL CALL: Ayes: All, the motion carried and the meeting adjourned to Closed Session at 7:35 p.m. Upon reconvening in public session at 7:44 p.m. no action was taken.

ROLL CALL: All Council Members were in attendance upon re-entry in Open Session.

ADJOURNMENT:

Mayor McLennan declared the meeting adjourned at 7:52 p.m.

Terri L. Koss, City Clerk/Treasurer

Condensed version, complete minutes are available at City Hall.