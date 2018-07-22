Marian Haselhuhn, 77, passed away at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City Utah July 9, 2018. She was a resident of Big Piney, Wyoming. Marian was born in Posen June 13, 1941 to Theodosia (Pilarski) Strzelecki and Benedict Strzelecki. In 1959 she married Dale Haselhuhn. From their union they had four children, Susan Connor and Michael Haselhuhn of Forth Worth, Texas, Kenneth Haselhuhn of Montana and Robert Haselhuhn of Kemmerer, Wyoming. They divorced after 12 years of marriage.

Marian married Edward Haselhuhn December 6, 1975. They were happily married for 42 years. Surviving are her husband Edward; daughter, Susan; sons, Michael, Kenneth and Robert; sister, Theresa Greengtski of Rogers City; brothers, Benny Strzelecki of Rogers City and Richard (Beth) Strzelecki of Posen; and sister-in-law, Chery Strzelecki of Lapeer; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ervin; infant brother, Nobert; grandson, Jason Haselhuhn; sister-in-law, Christine Strzelecki; and a brother-in-law, Jim Greengtski.

Following cremation, a celebration of life for Marian will be conducted Sunday, July 29 at 2 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 88 N. Second E., Green River, Wyoming. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, August 10, at 11 a.m. at St. Casimir Catholic Church, Posen, with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating. Interment will be at St. Casimir Cemetery.