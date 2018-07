Linda F. Nokes, 71, of Millersburg, formerly of Farmington Hills passed away Thursday, June 28, 2018 at her home.

Surviving are a brother, James B. (Jan) Nokes of Millersburg; two nieces; and a grand-nephew and grandniece.

Cremation arrangements are in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home. It was Linda’s wish that there be no funeral or memorial service following her death.