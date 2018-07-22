Leonard “Lenny” Orban, 90, of Grand Lake passed away July 14, 2018 at Orchard Manor in Posen.

He was born April 13, 1928 in Rogers Township to Leo and Celia (Pieczynski) Orban.

He is survived by four daughters, Carol (Fritz) Weber of Lachine, Cathleen (Leonard) Pangonis of St. Clair Shores, Marcia (Bob) Wodkowski of Presque Isle and Lenore (Dan) Dietz of Alpena; a son, Jeffery (Brenda) Orban of Long Rapids; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Eleanor Buszka and Mayvine (Julian) Gorlewski; and a sister-in-law, Theresa Orban.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Wednesday, July 18, from 4-8 p.m. where the Knights of Columbus and Posen Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) recited the rosary at 6:30 p.m. followed by the parish wake service at 7 p.m.

Visitation will resume today (Thursday) at St. Casimir Catholic Church from 10 a.m. until the time Mass at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating.

Posen VFW Post 7804 will accord military honors during graveside services at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery following Mass.

Memorials may be given to Hospice of Michigan, VFW Post 7804 or to a charity of your choice.

