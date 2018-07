Laurie L. McCreery, 55, of Tower passed away Sunday July 1, 2018 at MidMichigan Medical Center, Alpena.

Surviving are a daughter, Holly (Rick) Tulgestke of Onaway; a son, Stephan (Jessica) McCreery of Cheboygan; two granddaughters, Lia and Karli Tulgestke of Onaway; her mother, Faye Short of Pennsylvania; and two sisters, Ann (Jim) Stranahan of Pennsylvania and Sherry (Darrell) Shewmaker.

Cremation arrangements are in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home. Laurie’s family will honor her memory privately.