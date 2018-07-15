Joyce C. Burrows, 76, of Onaway, died at home Saturday, July 7, 2018. Born in Rogers City August 12, 1941, Joyce was one of four daughters born to Frederick W. and Clara (Kreft) Krueger. She was raised in Rogers City and moved to Onaway when she married Vance Burrows October 10, 1970.

A lifelong resident of Presque Isle County, Joyce’s gentle smile was familiar in Onaway as she worked with her husband for many years at Vance’s 76 Station as well as working as a cashier at Carter’s Grocery Store. Joyce made a wonderful loving home for her family and was an awesome cook and baker. She made the best Christmas cookies, oatmeal cake and Mexican wedding cakes. A nurturing mother, Joyce shared her cooking skills with her daughters teaching them to make the dishes and baked goods that were always a tradition at family gatherings. Joyce enjoyed flower gardening, Sudoku and crossword puzzles and loved going out for dinner. Devoted to her Christian faith, Joyce was a longtime member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Onaway. She also was a member of the Red Hats.

Joyce’s passion was for her family. She loved having her family together and loved family traditions; she loved going out to the cottage on Black Lake after the Fourth of July parade, family birthday parties, and holiday gatherings. She was absolutely in love with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and would do anything she could to help her family. Joyce’s warm friendly smile, her candid honesty, and her tremendous love for her family will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Surviving Joyce is her husband of nearly 49 years, Vance Burrows of Onaway; a son, Darl (Mary Jo) Taylor of Cheboygan; and three daughters, Violet (Ed) LaPeer of Afton, Heidi (Rodger) Wilson of Indian River and Harmoni (Steve) Malec of Alanson; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; as well as two sisters, Janet (Dennis) Przybyla of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Sally Emerick of Swartz Creek.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Violet Stoinski; and a son-in-law, Christian Chapman.

Visitation was held at the Chagnon Funeral Home Tuesday, July 10. Joyce’s funeral service was at Holy Cross Lutheran Church Wednesday. The Rev. Trenton Wollberg officiated. Joyce’s final resting place will be in Rogers City at Memorial Park Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Joyce to Holy Cross Lutheran Church.